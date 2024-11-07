Angelina Jolie Embraces Fresh Chapter After Legal Battles: ‘She’s Happier Than Ever’

Angelina Jolie’s recent appearance at the AFI premiere of Maria on October 27 marked a transformative moment for the beloved actress, signaling a fresh start after years of personal struggles. Sporting voluminous curls styled by celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora, Jolie exuded confidence and positivity, captivating fans and onlookers.

An insider shared with Life & Style, “Angie just seems happier than she’s been in a long time. She’s working on letting go of the dark times and embracing a burden-free life. It’s as if she’s had an awakening; this is her next chapter.”

Jolie’s fresh outlook follows a lengthy period of high-profile legal battles with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Since their split in 2016, the Maleficent star endured public custody disputes over their six children and complex litigation over the French winery Château Miraval. Jolie, who once accused Pitt of abuse during their marriage, has chosen to let go of her anger and move forward. “She realized she allowed resentment to cloud her for too long,” the insider added.

As her children grow older, Jolie is filled with pride. Her six kids—Maddox (23), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16)—are all thriving, a key source of her happiness. Jolie recently expressed to Entertainment Tonight that she enjoys watching her children grow, calling this stage of their lives “really nice.”

Jolie’s comeback in Maria is already earning her rave reviews, setting the stage for a new era in her acting career as she approaches her 50th birthday next year. Along with professional growth, she seems open to love again. Recently linked to British rapper Akala, Jolie has kept their relationship status private, though a source hints she’s even considered the idea of marriage once more.

With her legal troubles and past resentments behind her, Jolie is stepping confidently into a bright new future, both personally and professionally.