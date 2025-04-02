Fawad Khan, Vaani Kapoor’s Abir Gulaal Faces Ban Threats From Indian Political Parties

Abir Gulaal, the upcoming film starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor, has come under fire just days after its teaser debuted, sparking political backlash and threats of a regional ban. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and other groups are opposing the film’s release in India, reigniting long-standing tensions over the inclusion of Pakistani artists in Indian cinema.

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar stated that the party will not allow the film to screen in Maharashtra due to Khan’s involvement. “We will not permit this film’s release in the state. We’re gathering more details and will release a formal statement soon,” he told Dainik Bhaskar.

Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Nirupam echoed the sentiment, claiming Pakistani actors lack popularity among Indian viewers. “Pakistani stars have never succeeded in India. It’s better they focus on their own market,” he said. Despite this, Khan remains a celebrated figure in India due to his acclaimed roles in Khoobsurat (2014) and Kapoor & Sons (2016).

The film is also facing resistance from industry associations. Ashoke Pandit, head of the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association, reminded the press that several federations have enforced a non-cooperation stance against Pakistani talent since the 2019 Pulwama attack. “We appeal to the CBFC to take this seriously. If Indian producers are involved, our technicians won’t work with them again,” he told India Today.

BN Tiwari of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees added that they would meet with the film’s production team before making a final decision. Although there’s no government-imposed ban on Pakistani artists, the industry’s informal restrictions continue to block collaboration.

In 2023, the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea calling for a total ban on Pakistani talent, but the absence of a clear legal framework leaves space for continued controversy. Abir Gulaal is scheduled to release on May 9, but its theatrical future in India remains in doubt as opposition mounts.