Jennifer Lopez Faces Pressure Over Past with Diddy as Public Demands Answers Amid His Legal Troubles

Jennifer Lopez may not be able to avoid questions about her former relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs for much longer, as his ongoing legal battles continue to draw public attention to his close connections. Since Diddy’s recent arrest on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and other allegations, many are questioning those who were once part of his inner circle, including Lopez.

The Hustlers actress and singer, who dated Diddy in the late 1990s, has repeatedly avoided commenting on the scandal. This past weekend, Lopez attended a special screening of her new movie, Unstoppable, at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles. While she signed autographs outside the TCL Chinese Theatre, a fan pushed boundaries by asking, “J Lo, do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?” Lopez did not respond and immediately left the scene with her team, leaving fans calling after her.

The scrutiny of her connection to Diddy has extended to her public life, including her recent endorsement of Kamala Harris for President. Some have responded to her endorsement with skepticism, including Elon Musk, who reacted to a tweet with laughing emojis, indicating that Lopez’s past with Diddy is affecting public perception of her actions.

With Diddy’s trial set for May 2025, sources say Lopez may eventually be called to testify. While she has stayed silent for now, her connection to Diddy could mean that the public—and possibly the court—will soon expect her to address the matter.