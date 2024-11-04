Channing Tatum Seen Looking Downcast in NYC After Split from Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum was spotted looking downcast while out alone in New York City, following his recent breakup with Zoë Kravitz. The Magic Mike star, 44, was seen smoking a cigarette, keeping a low profile in a white T-shirt, baggy pants, Converse sneakers, and a black jacket slung over his shoulder. Tatum appeared to be listening to music with his AirPods and wore sunglasses, seemingly in his own world as he strolled around the city on Saturday.

The actor’s solo outing comes almost a week after news broke that he and Kravitz, 35, ended their engagement following a three-year relationship. According to sources, the couple drifted apart after realizing they were “on different pages,” especially after finishing promotional events for Blink Twice—the film they worked on together, which Kravitz directed and Tatum starred in.

Despite their split, sources told Page Six that Tatum and Kravitz have remained “in touch,” with “no bad blood” between them. The two reportedly enjoyed bonding over their shared love for art and film but felt the “pressure” of their impending wedding plans weighed on them. “Neither of them was in a hurry to walk down the aisle,” one insider noted.

Although the exact timing of their split is unclear, Kravitz has been seen without her engagement ring during recent outings, including while spending time with Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley in New York last month. On Thursday, Kravitz reportedly let loose at a Princess Diana-themed Halloween party, where she danced with friends.

For now, both stars appear to be navigating this new chapter in their lives as they part ways