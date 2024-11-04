World

Drake Taunts DeMar DeRozan After Raptors Beat Kings, Fueling Feud Over Kendrick Lamar Connection

By Web Desk

Drake, 38, threw some choice words at DeMar DeRozan following the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. In a video shared online, the rapper was seen taunting DeRozan, 35, by saying, “F–k outta here, p–y,” as the NBA star walked past. Although it’s unclear if DeRozan heard the remark, the heated exchange has stirred social media buzz.

Drake also suggested that if Toronto ever retired DeRozan’s number, he’d personally remove the banner. “If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself,” he told reporters. DeRozan responded with a lighthearted jab, saying, “He’s going to have a long way to climb to take it down. Tell him good luck.”

The origin of Drake’s tension with DeRozan appears tied to DeRozan’s friendship with Kendrick Lamar. Lamar, who has an ongoing rap feud with Drake, dropped a diss track earlier this year, “Not Like Us,” in which he name-dropped DeRozan. DeRozan also made a cameo in the song’s music video and appeared on stage with Lamar during his Juneteenth concert in June.

Despite the friction, DeRozan expressed no hard feelings towards Drake, telling the Sacramento Bee, “Drake’s still my man… it’s music, entertainment.”

Previous article
Diddy’s Birthday in Jail: What’s on the Menu for His 55th
Next article
All cases should not be transferred to constitutional benches: Justice Mansoor
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Canada condemns violence at Hindu temple near Toronto

TORONTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as "unacceptable" violence at a Hindu temple near Toronto on Sunday, following skirmishes blamed by some leaders...

Russia to launch two Iranian satellites on Nov 5

Imran Khan’s bail plea: FIA served notice in Toshakhana-II case

Maryam Nawaz set to depart for London for throat treatment

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.