Drake Taunts DeMar DeRozan After Raptors Beat Kings, Fueling Feud Over Kendrick Lamar Connection

Drake, 38, threw some choice words at DeMar DeRozan following the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. In a video shared online, the rapper was seen taunting DeRozan, 35, by saying, “F–k outta here, p–y,” as the NBA star walked past. Although it’s unclear if DeRozan heard the remark, the heated exchange has stirred social media buzz.

Drake also suggested that if Toronto ever retired DeRozan’s number, he’d personally remove the banner. “If you ever put a DeRozan banner up, I’ll go up there and pull it down myself,” he told reporters. DeRozan responded with a lighthearted jab, saying, “He’s going to have a long way to climb to take it down. Tell him good luck.”

The origin of Drake’s tension with DeRozan appears tied to DeRozan’s friendship with Kendrick Lamar. Lamar, who has an ongoing rap feud with Drake, dropped a diss track earlier this year, “Not Like Us,” in which he name-dropped DeRozan. DeRozan also made a cameo in the song’s music video and appeared on stage with Lamar during his Juneteenth concert in June.

Despite the friction, DeRozan expressed no hard feelings towards Drake, telling the Sacramento Bee, “Drake’s still my man… it’s music, entertainment.”