Diddy’s Birthday in Jail: What’s on the Menu for His 55th

Sean “Diddy” Combs will mark his 55th birthday on Monday, Nov. 4, from behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, where he’s being held on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking, and other crimes. While awaiting trial, the music mogul will follow the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ menu for his special day, which includes a standard selection for breakfast and lunch.

For breakfast, served at 6 a.m., Combs can expect typical options like fruit, oatmeal, whole wheat bread, biscuits, and “oven brown potatoes.” Every day, inmates also receive a slice of “breakfast cake,” but it’s not a birthday treat — it’s part of the daily meal rotation. Weekends come with coffee, while Wednesdays and Fridays offer pancakes or French toast with syrup.

Lunch is served at 11 a.m. and may include items such as Southwest chicken wraps, chicken tacos, cheese pizza, or three-bean chili. Lunch sides vary, offering green beans, rice, salsa, or cole slaw, with fruit available daily. Unfortunately for Combs, Monday lunches don’t include dessert, so there won’t be any birthday sweets.

According to Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, prison food has been one of the hardest adjustments for the music icon, who previously led a luxury lifestyle. “I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it,” Agnifilo noted. Combs’ trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.