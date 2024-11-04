Charles’ future plans revealed after Australia, Samoa tou

King Charles and Queen Camilla are reportedly ready for another tour right after their trip to Australia and Samoa.

According to new reports, Charles and Camilla are set to tour Italy in 2025. In Italy, their majesties will meet the Pope in the Vatican, according to The Mirror.

The tour is aimed at strengthening the relationship of the two countries after Brexit. The monarchs will represent the UK on behalf of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

A source said: “The King is raring to go and incredibly positive about making plans for the future.”

“Although in the early stages, a visit to Italy would provide a fantastic opportunity for the King and Queen to represent the UK and take in some of the incredible sites of one of our closest neighbors.”

Another royal insider claimed that cancer-stricken Charles is “keen to make up for lost time”.

The King and Queen last paid an official visit to Italy in 2017 and spent six days in Florence, Rome, Naples and the Vatican. During their trip, they presented the Pope with produce from the King’s Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

Buckingham Palace sources have reported that the King will make two high-profile tours next year.