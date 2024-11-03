NATIONAL

KP police to receive modern armored vehicles with Rs1bn grant

By Staff Report
Policemen stand guard in the "red zone" in Peshawar on May 12, 2023, after the arrest of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan triggered violent protests by his supporters. Pakistan former prime minister Imran Khan was granted two weeks of bail by Islamabad High Court on May 12 in a graft case, private television channel Geo News reported. (Photo by Abdul MAJEED / AFP) (Photo by ABDUL MAJEED/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: To address the shortage of modern vehicles and weaponry in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police, the provincial government has approved an advanced grant of Rs1 billion aimed at strengthening the force’s capacity.

Media reports indicate that this grant will primarily fund the procurement of B-6 level security vehicles, with Rs800 million allocated for these protective vehicles and an additional Rs200 million designated for mine-resistant vehicles.

According to official documents, the KP police currently face a severe shortage of essential arms and anti-crime vehicles.

This grant release, approved by the provincial cabinet, is intended to address these gaps and enhance the operational readiness of the force.

