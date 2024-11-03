ECP issues code of conduct for LEAs to uphold fair cantonment by-polls on Nov 14

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued directives to law enforcement agencies (LEAs) tasked with securing the November 14 cantonment by-polls, emphasizing the need for neutrality and impartiality in their conduct.

The guidelines aim to ensure a fair voting process, prevent intimidation, and uphold the rule of law.

The ECP’s comprehensive code of conduct instructs law enforcers to create a peaceful voting atmosphere, support the Presiding Officer, assist voters, and enforce the law without bias. The directives are particularly relevant for law enforcement personnel stationed at polling stations in Ward No. 06 of Rawalpindi Cantt, Ward Nos. 04 and 08 of Wah Cantt, and Ward Nos. 02 and 04 of Pano Aqil Cantt.

Law enforcement personnel are required to avoid any actions that might favor or oppose specific candidates or political parties. They must fully cooperate with the Presiding Officer to maintain order and ensure uninterrupted voting, acting professionally and courteously with voters and polling staff, while addressing any issues according to legal standards.

The ECP guidelines prohibit LEAs from arguing or engaging in disputes with candidates, election agents, polling agents, observers, or media personnel. They are instructed not to interfere in the duties of the Presiding Officer, Assistant Presiding Officer, or Polling Officer.

In cases of observed irregularities outside polling stations, officers should first report them to the Presiding Officer, who will decide on the necessary action. If needed, LEAs can escalate the issue to the Officer In-Charge, who will handle it accordingly and inform the Returning Officer.

Security personnel are also instructed not to make any arrests at polling stations unless specifically directed by the Presiding Officer and to maintain order without interfering in the counting process. Additionally, they are authorized to assist the Presiding Officer in maintaining decorum outside polling stations and can remove anyone who disobeys lawful orders or causes disruption.