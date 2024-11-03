First phase of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema concludes with large farewell prayers

RAIWIND: The first phase of the annual Tableeghi Ijtema in Raiwind, Lahore, concluded with a massive gathering for final prayers led by Maulana Ibrahim Daulia.

Following the prayers, thousands of participants began their journey home, with traffic management converting Raiwind Road to a one-way route to facilitate smoother traffic flow.

Special arrangements were made at Raiwind Railway Station to manage the high volume of travelers, with all trains instructed to make stops at the station for the convenience of Ijtema attendees. DSP Samia Sultan, along with senior Railway Police officials, inspected the security arrangements to ensure a safe and orderly departure.

A major traffic diversion plan was implemented, with routes from Valencia Town to Bhubtian Chowk and Mohlanwal closed to manage the movement of attendees. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Ammara Athar, announced a phased strategy for clearing parking lots, starting with motorcycles and rickshaws, followed by cars and vans, and finally buses and trucks.

CTO Athar advised the public to avoid routes leading to Raiwind. The second phase of the Tableeghi Ijtema is set to begin on November 7.