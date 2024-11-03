Kim Kardashian Stuns in Princess Diana’s Amethyst Cross Pendant at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Kim Kardashian turned heads at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, wearing Princess Diana’s iconic Attallah Cross, an amethyst and diamond pendant. Kardashian, 44, styled the striking piece with a plunging white gown, adding elegance to her ensemble for the star-studded event. The historic jewelry, originally worn by Diana at a 1987 charity gala, provided a beautiful contrast against Kardashian’s gown, accentuating the deep neckline.

The reality star completed her look with a pearl choker resembling another of Diana’s famous pieces, layered with an ivory coat worn off-the-shoulder. She also styled her dark hair in a sleek bob with winged eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, and a nude lip. Kardashian purchased the Attallah Cross at a Sotheby’s auction for nearly $200,000 last year, securing a piece of royal history.

The LACMA gala, co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Eva Chow, honored filmmaker Baz Luhrmann and sculptor Simone Leigh this year. The annual event raises funds to support LACMA’s mission, including exhibitions, educational programs, and initiatives connecting art and film.