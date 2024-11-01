Trump sues CBS for editing Harris’ aired interview, helping her ‘come out clean’

WASHINGTON: Former president Donald Trump accused CBS News of “misleading” and filed a lawsuit against the television network for airing a different response to Kamala Harris’s interview.

Trump claimed that Harris responded twice, different each time when asked about an ongoing regional crisis. An aired version of Harris’s responses did not include what the lawsuit suit called a “word salad”.

Trump’s key concern is that CBS edited Harris’ responses to help her come out clean.

“Former President Trump’s repeated claims against 60 Minutes are false,” a CBS News spokesperson said. “The lawsuit Trump has brought today against CBS is completely without merit, and we will vigorously defend against it.”

Trump repeatedly pounced on the network, demanding a jury trial and about $10bn in damages, while also threatening that if he got elected, he would revoke CBS’ broadcasting license.

Trump every so often called for revoking television station’s licenses and this recent lawsuit showcased his troubled relationship with the media as he calls it “fake news” and the “enemy of the people”.

Nevertheless, he often gives regular interviews to media outlets whom he considers friendly like Fox News.

RSF is worried that Trump poses “an existential threat” to the media’s ability to do its job in the US.

After analysing Trump’s campaign comments, RSF found that he had “insulted, attacked, or threatened the media at least 108 times in public speeches or remarks”.

Clayton Weimers, RSF’s executive director, is concerned as he fears that these violent words could be the reason for future physical violence on reporters.