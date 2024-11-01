Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Stun as E.T. at 2024 Halloween Bash

Heidi Klum went all out for her annual Halloween bash, dressing up alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, as E.T. from the iconic 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Known for her over-the-top Halloween costumes, Klum channeled the memorable scene where E.T. sports a wig and hat thanks to Drew Barrymore’s character, Gertie, while Kaulitz dressed as the classic E.T. alien.

The couple debuted their intricate costumes at Klum’s famed Halloween party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. The look was brought to life with the help of prosthetics designer Mike Marino, who worked on Klum’s worm costume from 2022. Klum shared her extensive preparation process on social media, including mold fittings and prosthetic applications, describing this year’s look as her “least comfortable” costume yet.

With months of planning and anticipation, Klum once again delivered a jaw-dropping look, proving why she’s crowned Halloween’s ultimate costume queen.