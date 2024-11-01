World

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Stun as E.T. at 2024 Halloween Bash

By Web Desk

Heidi Klum went all out for her annual Halloween bash, dressing up alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, as E.T. from the iconic 1982 film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. Known for her over-the-top Halloween costumes, Klum channeled the memorable scene where E.T. sports a wig and hat thanks to Drew Barrymore’s character, Gertie, while Kaulitz dressed as the classic E.T. alien.

The couple debuted their intricate costumes at Klum’s famed Halloween party at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City. The look was brought to life with the help of prosthetics designer Mike Marino, who worked on Klum’s worm costume from 2022. Klum shared her extensive preparation process on social media, including mold fittings and prosthetic applications, describing this year’s look as her “least comfortable” costume yet.

With months of planning and anticipation, Klum once again delivered a jaw-dropping look, proving why she’s crowned Halloween’s ultimate costume queen.

Previous article
Trump sues CBS for editing Harris’ aired interview, helping her ‘come out clean’
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

India proposes South Asian coalition to tackle regional air pollution crisis

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi-ruled country put forward calls for reviving the SAARC Malé Declaration on Control and Prevention of Air Pollution as it...

Crash or crash landing?

Security fears prompt Israeli PM Netanyahu to consider postponing son’s wedding

Deep blue secrets

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.