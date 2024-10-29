Courts mandate new MDCAT exam to ensure fair admissions process for medical students

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has accepted a petition challenging the recent Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) for medical and dental college admissions.

In its order, the court directed Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University (SZABMU) to conduct a new entrance exam within one month. This decision follows concerns raised by students and their families about the fairness of the test.

Justice Arbab Tahir issued the ruling after receiving a report from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), which confirmed that several questions on the MDCAT exam were out of the prescribed syllabus. This report supported the petitioners’ claims that the test content did not align with the curriculum students had prepared for, impacting their chances of success.

In a related development, the Sindh High Court also addressed complaints regarding the MDCAT exam. Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, along with Justice Amjad Ali Sahito, instructed that the MDCAT be conducted again within four weeks. This directive came in response to multiple petitions alleging discrepancies in the exam’s administration and irregularities in its content.

During the hearing, Justice Panhwar highlighted the importance of a clear and fair testing process for students, stating, “We cannot leave students in a state of uncertainty.” The court emphasized that transparency in the examination process is essential to protect the educational futures of aspiring medical and dental students.