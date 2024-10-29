PM Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Riyadh for Future Investment Initiative summit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday for a two-day official visit to attend the 8th Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference.

Upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport, he was welcomed by Riyadh’s Deputy Governor, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and other senior Saudi officials.

During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will participate in and address the plenary session of the FII, held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center from October 29 to 31.

Under the theme “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow,” this year’s FII conference will explore how investments can drive sustainable and prosperous futures. The conference is held under the patronage of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is also scheduled to meet with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and other key members of the Saudi leadership.

In a post on social media platform X, the prime minister shared his enthusiasm for attending the conference, describing it as a prestigious gathering of leaders from the political, business, and corporate sectors, focused on shaping a better future.

He also noted that, in discussions with the Saudi leadership, he would reaffirm Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s shared goal of strengthening bilateral ties through increased partnerships in trade and investment.