Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter wow crowd with surprise duet

By Agencies

Taylor Swift surprised fans at her October 26 New Orleans concert with an impromptu duet with Sabrina Carpenter.

Their energetic performance blended Carpenter’s viral hit Espresso, Swift’s Is It Over Now? and Carpenter’s Please Please Please.

Swift, 34, enthusiastically asked Carpenter, 25, to sing Espresso’s catchy lyrics. “Can I do it?” Swift requested, with Carpenter replying, “You can do it!”

Their harmonious mashup delighted the crowd, especially when singing Espresso’s second verse and transitioning seamlessly into Swift’s chart-topping Is It Over Now? from 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Before the performance, Swift phoned Carpenter, inviting her to join the show. “We all love you so much. Why aren’t you here with us?” Swift asked.

Carpenter jokingly replied, “It would take me like five seconds” to arrive.

Carpenter emerged onstage to thunderous applause, recreating their memorable collaborations from Swift’s Eras Tour.

Carpenter supported Swift in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Japan, Australia and Singapore, and joined her onstage in Australia last February.

Previous article
‘I’m not a Nazi,’ Trump insists as Harris blasts ugly rhetoric
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Meghan Markle makes emotional request to Prince Harry to save marriage

Meghan Markle has seemingly been making heartfelt pleas to Prince Harry as their marriage suffers due to the professional separation. For the unversed, the Duke...

Tom Brady shares cryptic post amid ex Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy news

Meghan Markle becoming inconsolable with Prince Harry

Sean Diddy Combs down with two new charges

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.