Tom Holland shares inside details of his ‘brave’ new chapter

Tom Holland is getting candid about his three-year long sobriety journey as he gears up for his upcoming film Spider-Man 4.

The 28-year-old, who is slated to mark his third year of sobriety in January 2025, offered an insight into his journey of resilience.

During his regal appearance on Good Morning America, the Spider-Man actor said that being sober has helped him achieve his best in the golf game.

He explained, “One of my favorite things about my sober life is the 9 a.m. tee time with all my friends where I’m fresh as a daisy and I’m dragging them on to the tee box.”

Holland expressed his excitement over another milestone as he went on to add, “I love it. It’s been fantastic.”

Describing how sobriety has paved the way for his favorite pastime and enabled him to become a better person overall, he added, “One of the biggest things I learned after getting sober was how much I could handle and how more capable I am in certain situations.”

“I can really take it in my stride and get on with it and just enjoy everything about my day.”

On professional front, the Marvel star is looking forward to his back-to-back star appearances in MCU films, including the fourth instalment of the blockbuster series, which is slated to release in July 2026.