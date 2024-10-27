pAngelina Jolie perfects her signature red carpet look in stunning silk dress at Maria premiere

Angelina Jolie brought Hollywood glamour to the TCL Chinese Theatre last night at the premiere of Maria, her new film directed by Pablo Larraín, where she portrays opera icon Maria Callas. Known for her timeless style, Jolie has showcased a series of understated yet chic outfits during her press tour. However, her appearance last night highlighted a signature red carpet style that Jolie has made her own: the elegant, slinky silk dress.

For the event, Jolie opted for a floor-length silk gown in a soft champagne tone, perfectly complemented by a black draped overcoat and delicate silver jewelry. The look echoed some of her most iconic red carpet moments, from her Marc Bouwer gown at the 2004 Oscars to her Atelier Versace dress at the 2015 Critics Choice Awards, proving that sometimes, the most memorable styles are the simplest.

In an era of ever-changing trends, Jolie’s commitment to classic, minimalist designs makes a bold statement. Her choice of the sleek slip dress, especially compared to the elaborate costumes of her character, Maria Callas, brings a refreshing consistency to her red carpet style—a refined look that resonates time and again.