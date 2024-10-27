World

pAngelina Jolie perfects her signature red carpet look in stunning silk dress at Maria premiere

By Web Desk

Angelina Jolie brought Hollywood glamour to the TCL Chinese Theatre last night at the premiere of Maria, her new film directed by Pablo Larraín, where she portrays opera icon Maria Callas. Known for her timeless style, Jolie has showcased a series of understated yet chic outfits during her press tour. However, her appearance last night highlighted a signature red carpet style that Jolie has made her own: the elegant, slinky silk dress.

For the event, Jolie opted for a floor-length silk gown in a soft champagne tone, perfectly complemented by a black draped overcoat and delicate silver jewelry. The look echoed some of her most iconic red carpet moments, from her Marc Bouwer gown at the 2004 Oscars to her Atelier Versace dress at the 2015 Critics Choice Awards, proving that sometimes, the most memorable styles are the simplest.

In an era of ever-changing trends, Jolie’s commitment to classic, minimalist designs makes a bold statement. Her choice of the sleek slip dress, especially compared to the elaborate costumes of her character, Maria Callas, brings a refreshing consistency to her red carpet style—a refined look that resonates time and again.

Previous article
Liam Payne did not want to be part ‘One Direction’ in first place
Next article
Tom Holland shares inside details of his ‘brave’ new chapter
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Liam Payne did not want to be part ‘One Direction’ in...

Late singer, Liam Payne initially did not want to be part of 'One Direction' initially rather he wanted to join 'JLS' boy band. British singer,...

Adele suffers ‘rare water bacteria’, says pain’s ‘worse than childbirth’

 Of Translated Persian Poetry

Mohammad Rizwan picked as white-ball captain for Australia, Zimbabwe tours

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.