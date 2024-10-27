Entertainment

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid put differences aside after years long feud

By Agencies

Kendall Jenner and her long-lost friend Bella Hadid were recently spotted together at Hailey Bieber’s grand party in Los Angeles.

On October 24, The Sun reported fans assumed that both supermodels had ended their feud as the two made a rare appearance after two years.

Bella and Kendall have attended Hailey’s recent Rhode Skin celebrations in the City of Angeles.

Fans spotted the pair in one of Kylie Jenner’s TikTok videos which she posted on the same day.

In the viral video both the fashion girls were seen spending time together.

After the video went viral on social media, fans of Bella and Kendall began speculating whether the two had reconciled.

Many of their fans took to the comments section of Kylie’s post and began expressing their thoughts on the reunion.

One fan penned, “Kendall and Bellaa??!! I’m no longer a child of divorce.”

“I was missing their friendship but now!!! Finally,” another fan wrote.

For the unversed, this appearance of both models marked their first-ever sighting after two years.

In 2022, the pair was last seen together when the two were exiting their yoga class before leaving separately.

Reportedly, Kendall and Bella’s feud sparked when Kris Jenner’s daughter supported The Weekend’s romance with Simi Khadra, who previously dated the Orebella founder.

