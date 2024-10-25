Lady Gaga celebrates new milestone after romantic engagement

Lady Gaga’s recent drop struck a chord with her fans as they considered it as the biggest ‘song of the century.’

The 38-year-old pop icon, who recently starred as Harlequin in Joker: Folie à Deux, dropped the lead music track from her upcoming first solo album.

Drawing comparisons between the latter and classic songs like Bad Romance and Judas, Gaga caroled, “I could play the doctor/ I can cure your disease/ If you were a sinner/ I could make you believe.”

Fans are more than delighted as they celebrate the return of one of the songstress’ ‘dark pop banger.’

They have been expressing their excitement on multiple social media channels, heaping on praises for the singer.

One fan wrote, “Dark synth Pop is my favorite Lady Gaga. If Born This Way and Artpop had a child, it would be #DISEASE. Gaga is back!”

Another one chimed in, adding, “SONG OF THE YEAR, SONG OF THE CENTURY, SONG OF THE AGE”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “Gaga being back in a HUGE way with a dance dark pop banger and incredible visuals … THATS MOTHER (monster) ALWAYS!”

Another excited fan described the song in a comment that read, “The dark aura of Born This Way. The throbbing, crisp synths from ARTPOP. The elevated vocals of CHROMATICA. The industrial-tinge production from a new era. She REALLY put the GAGA on LADY. #DISEASE #DISEASEISCOMING”

Gaga previously expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans on her birthday in March.

She confirmed at the time that her “heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and music.

“I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember,’ she wrote at the time.”