Muzamil outlasts Aqeel in Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis quarterfinals

LAHORE: The Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Championship 2024 saw intense action in the men’s singles quarterfinals, where Muzamil Murtaza battled past veteran Aqeel Khan in a gripping three-set match, winning 6-7, 7-5, 6-4. The thrilling encounter kept spectators on edge at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park, Lahore.

Murtaza, who had a challenging start after losing the first set in a tiebreak, displayed remarkable resilience to overcome Aqeel Khan’s experience and claim the win. The victory marks a significant step for Murtaza as he advances to the semifinals of the prestigious tournament.

Joining Murtaza in the semifinals is M Abid, who comfortably dispatched Abubakar Talha with a straight-sets victory, 6-3, 6-3. Barkat Ullah also secured his place in the next round after Yousaf Khalil retired following a tight first set, ending 6-7. In another three-set thriller, M Shoaib Khan made a comeback after dropping the first set, defeating Abdullah Adnan 6-7, 6-0, 6-1 to complete the men’s singles semifinal lineup.

Other Results

Ladies Singles semifinals: Noor Malik triumphed over Sheeza Sajid 6-4, 6-2, while Ushna Sohail cruised past Mehaq Khokhar 6-0, 6-0 to set up an exciting final.

Seniors 40+ Doubles semifinals: Talha Waheed (Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd) and Sheheryar Salamat secured a 6-2, 6-3 win over Arif Feroze and Tariq Sadiq.

Seniors 65+ semifinals: Waqar Nisar and Inam ul Haq beat Saeed Khan and Malik Imtiaz 6-3, 6-1, while Asad Niaz and Kamran Mir edged Brig Ghazanfar and M Babar 6-0, 6-4.

Boys U-14 semifinals: Hassan Usmani defeated Ruhab Faisal 1-4, 4-2, 4-1, and Omer Jawad swept Abdur Rehman 4-0, 4-0.