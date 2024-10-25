Bushra Bibi reaches Peshawar after released from Adiala Jail

Barrister Gohar insists ex-first lady release from jail was based on merit, not result of any deal

RAWALPINDI: PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi reached Peshawar after she was released from Adiala Jail on bail on Thursday after remaining behind bars for 265 days.

Following the development, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan clarified on Thursday that Bushra Bibi’s release from jail was based on merit and was not the result of any deal.

According to KP government officials, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and protocol welcomed Bushra Bibi at Attock bridge. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and his Cabinet members accorded Bushra Bibi a warm welcome upon arrival at CM House Peshawar.

According to sources, former PM Imran Khan had sent a message to Bushra Bibi through Barrister Salman Akram Raja, advising her to move to Peshawar instead of moving to Lahore which she had earlier decided.

Bushra Bibi will stay at Chief Minister House in Peshawar. Bushra Bibi’s medical examination will be carried out in Shaukat Khanum Peshawar. Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur also persuaded Bushra Bibi to go to Peshawar instead of Lahore.

Her release from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail came a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted her bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million in the Toshakhana-II case.

The former first lady was arrested after a court on January 31 convicted and sentenced the couple to 14 years in prison after finding them guilty of retaining and selling state gifts in violation of government rules (Toshakhana case) while Imran Khan was in power.

Earlier in the day, the IHC finally issued the Robkar for the release of Bushra Bibi one day after she was granted bail in Toshakhana-II reference.

Earlier, Robkar was written thrice, but each time there were errors in it.

However, when it was drafted for the fourth time, it was free from mistakes and subsequently, the bail bonds were submitted as ordered by the court.

The IHC had on Wednesday accepted the bail petition of Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II reference in lieu of a surety bond of Rs1 million.

IHC judge Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb pronounced the verdict.

On July 13, 2024, Imran and his wife Bushra had been arrested in a fresh National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Toshakhana case.

The NAB team, headed by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon, arrested the former prime minister and his wife from the Adiala Jail.

The development came after the Islamabad district and sessions court accepted the appeals filed by the couple against their conviction in the Iddat case.

Bushra Bibi’s released on ‘merit’

Addressing media persons, Barrister Gohar emphasised that Bushra Bibi was detained to exert pressure on PTI’s founder Imran Khan.

“There was no valid reason to keep Bushra Bibi in detention any longer,” he stated, explaining that she was wrongfully imprisoned in the Toshakhana case, despite not being directly involved, as she neither received nor sold any gifts.

Gohar highlighted that Bushra Bibi endured nine months of imprisonment without betraying Imran Khan. He also expressed hope that Imran Khan will also be released from jail soon.

He reiterated that both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi stood firm and did not enter into any deals or compromises. “Imran Khan remains steadfast on his stance,” he asserted. Congratulating the party and Bushra Bibi on her release, Barrister Gohar expressed optimism that her release would help resolve many ongoing issues.