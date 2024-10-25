Justice Shah pens another letter to outgoing CJP, emphasizing on self-accountability

People are watching our actions, and history never forgives,’ writes Senior-most judge of SC

ISLAMABAD: Senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has penned another letter to outgoing Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, emphasizing upon self-accountability.

“People are watching our actions, and history never forgives,” said Justice Mansoor.

In his letter, he referenced Sir Thomas More, a renowned British lawyer, philosopher, author, and judge, to underline his message.

This communication was related to the tax case bench established by the Practice and Procedure Committee.

Justice Mansoor expressed his concerns regarding his participation in the special bench, reiterating his stance that “people are watching our actions, and history never forgives.”

He noted that he had previously declared he would refrain from joining special benches until a full court reviewed the amendment ordinance.

The most recent hearing of the tax review case occurred on October 4, with a three-member bench led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa. An order had been issued to include Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan in the proceedings.

Justice Mansoor had previously submitted a dissenting opinion in the central tax case, which led to the decision to include him in the current review case.

Besides it, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah raised concerns about the amendment ordinance, having exited the Practice and Procedure Committee meeting without participating.

In his letter to the judges’ committee, he criticized the rushed introduction of the ordinance, noting it was notified within hours of its enactment.

He also pointed out that the committee was restructured without clear justification, and the removal of the second senior-most judge, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, from the committee went unexplained.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa is retiring on Oct 25 [tomorrow]. Justice Yahya Afridi has been nominated as the next chief justice. Justice Mansoor who is the most senior judge after Qazi Faez Isa is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.