US congressmen write to Biden seeking to press Islamabad for PTI founder’s release

Democratic lawmakers urge President to prioritise human rights in US policy towards Pakistan

Pakistan strongly reacts to letter, terming it ‘contrary to inter-state conduct and diplomatic norms’

WASHINGTON: More than 60 members of the US House of Representatives have written a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to pressure Islamabad to release PTI founder Imran Khan.

The congressmen stressed the president that efforts should be made to also secure release of other political prisoners in Pakistan.

The former prime minister has been incarcerated since August last year after his conviction in several criminal case ahead of the February 8 elections.

In their letter, the lawmakers belonging to the Democratic party urged President Biden to prioritise human rights in the US policy towards Pakistan.

“We write today to urge you to use the United States’ substantial leverage with Pakistan’s government to secure the release of political prisoners including former Prime Minister Khan and curtail widespread human rights abuses,” they wrote.

They also asked the US embassy officials to visit Imran in Adiala Jail.

The letter marked the first such collective call from congressmen for the release of Imran, “who otherwise has had testy relations with Washington as a long standing critic of US foreign policy,” according to US Representative Greg Casar, who is one of the congressmen who wrote the letter.

Casar noted that following Imran’s ouster from the prime minister’s office through a no-confidence vote in 2022, multiple cases were filed against him and he has been in prison since August 2023.

The letter also stressed on the US administration to seek assurance from the government of Pakistan about Imran’s safety and well-being in custody.

The Democratic lawmakers also raised concerns about reported irregularities in Pakistan’s elections held on February 8 this year.

Pakistan strongly reacts to US lawmakers’ letter to President Joe

Meanwhile, Pakistan strongly reacted to the US lawmakers’ letter to President Joe Biden seeking release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, saying the move “contrary to inter-state conduct and diplomatic norms”.

This statement came from Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch while responding to a query related to the Democratic lawmakers’ letter to US President Biden related to Pakistani politics during her weekly briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Baloch said, “Pakistan values its bilateral relations with the United States. We believe in constructive dialogue and engagement to address any concern.”

“However, comments on Pakistan’s domestic affairs are contrary to inter-state conduct and diplomatic norms. We believe such letters and statements are counter-productive and not in line with positive dynamics of Pakistan-US bilateral relations.”