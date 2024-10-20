PTI senator slams govt control over constitutional bench formation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Barrister Ali Zafar raised concerns in the Senate over the government’s increasing control over the formation of the “Constitutional Bench,” claiming it allows the government to appoint its favored judges to critical judicial roles.

During the Senate session, Zafar explained that the original plan for a “Constitutional Court” had been scrapped and replaced with a bench that now gives the government more power over the selection process.

Barrister Zafar highlighted that while seniority traditionally plays a key role in appointing the Chief Justice, the government has created a pathway to bypass senior judges and appoint those who align with its interests.

He warned that this could result in the judiciary being stacked with government-preferred judges, ultimately compromising the independence of the judicial system.

Reflecting on a meeting with PTI’s founder, Zafar shared that the party leader emphasized the need for consultation regarding constitutional amendments. However, PTI has decided to abstain from voting on the amendments due to concerns about the lack of transparency and democratic process involved. Zafar expressed his frustration that many lawmakers had not even read the proposed bill, arguing that passing it without proper scrutiny would undermine democracy and the legislative process.

Meanwhile, in the same Senate session, MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari called for empowered local governments or the creation of new provinces to address the lack of authority granted to local bodies.

Subzwari thanked the PML-N for their support and noted that a special committee would continue working on the issue of local government powers, which could be addressed in the upcoming 27th constitutional amendment.

Subzwari also emphasized the importance of judiciary reforms, particularly in delivering swift justice to the public. He noted that the ongoing constitutional amendments, aimed at improving the judiciary, would truly benefit the people when courts are able to resolve cases more efficiently, creating positive societal change.