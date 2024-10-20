Vawda hints at forward bloc in PTI, accuses members of sabotaging party

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has claimed that a forward bloc is emerging within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by what he described as “subservient politicians.”

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Vawda suggested that certain PTI members have deliberately undermined the party by boycotting the vote on the 26th constitutional amendment.

Vawda indicated that this boycott was a calculated move and that the public deserves to know the truth behind it. “If the opposition had been involved, they would have voted against the amendments,” Vawda said, implying that the boycott was orchestrated from within the party. He also suggested that a clever politician would be leading the anticipated PTI forward bloc.

Earlier, Vawda took to X (formerly Twitter), hinting at developments related to the constitutional amendment, stating, “Anyone who wants to come is welcomed, otherwise there are more than enough numbers needed. After the amendment, we will cut the cake.” He expressed confidence that the amendment would pass regardless of opposition, adding that no resolution awaits those who engage in bribery or intimidation.

Vawda also took aim at key PTI figures, calling them “Bukau Mall” (sellouts), accusing them of enjoying their positions while the party’s founder remains imprisoned. He expressed disappointment that PTI had effectively recognized the current government and had even requested meetings with its jailed leader.