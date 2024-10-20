AJK prepares for 77th founding day, flags to fly high across state

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is set to celebrate its 77th founding anniversary on October 24, with flag-hoisting ceremonies planned across the state to mark this historic day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, these ceremonies will take place at all district and tehsil headquarters, paying tribute to the formation of the AJK government on October 24, 1947, following the liberation of the region from Dogra rule.

In Mirpur, a grand flag-hoisting ceremony is scheduled for 9:00 AM at the lush green lawn of the Municipal Corporation. Similar events will occur simultaneously in Muzaffarabad, the state capital, and other districts. The celebrations will feature the cutting of a special anniversary cake, with well-dressed contingents from the AJK Police, Boy Scouts, civil defense volunteers, and Rescue 1122 saluting the AJK flag during the ceremonies.

Communities on both sides of the Line of Control, as well as those across the globe, are also preparing to celebrate the 77th Founding Day, reinforcing their commitment to the ongoing struggle for self-determination.

This annual event commemorates the establishment of the AJK government, created 77 years ago after a successful resistance against oppressive rule, and remains a symbol of the region’s enduring fight for freedom.