Punjab govt extends ban on meetings in Adiala Jail

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended the ban on meeting prisoners in Adiala Jail for an additional two days, citing heightened security concerns, it reports in media.

The ban, which initially applied to all prisoners, including political figures, was set to expire on October 18 but has now been extended. However, sources confirm that this restriction will not apply to meetings requested on special grounds.

A five-member delegation from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is scheduled to meet the party’s founding chairman, Imran Khan, inside Adiala Jail. This meeting has been permitted on special request, with sources indicating that the Punjab government had already approved it before extending the general ban.

Moments ago, the government had allowed five PTI leaders to meet Imran Khan. Sources said those allowed included Barrister Gohar, Ali Zafar, Asad Qaiser, Salman Akram Raja, and Sahibzada Hamid Raza. The jail sources said the PTI had to decide the time of the meeting.

