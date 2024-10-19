NATIONAL

Passing out parade of cadets held at PMA, Kakul

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Passing out parade of cadets of 150th PMA Long Course, 69th Integrated Course, 24th Lady Cadet Course and 36th Technical Graduate Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy Kakul.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was chief guest on the occasion. Cadets from several friendly countries including Iraq, Jordan, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Palestine, Sudan and Yemen also graduated from Pakistan Military Academy.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee reviewed the parade and gave awards to the distinguished cadets.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Abdullah Afzal while Battalion Senior Under Officer Babar Ullah Aman of 150th PMA Long Course received the President’s Gold Medal.

