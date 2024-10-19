Chinese vice president to attend Indonesian president’s inauguration in Jakarta

BEIJING: At the invitation of the Indonesian government, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, as the special representative of President Xi Jinping, will attend the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on October 20 and visit Indonesia from October 19 to 21, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Friday.

Han will visit Brunei from October 21 to 23, Mao added.

At a daily press briefing, Mao said China and Indonesia share profound traditional friendship and have close and deep cooperation. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations have maintained robust momentum of growth and entered a new stage of jointly building a community with a shared future.

As President Xi’s special representative, Han will attend the inauguration of President Prabowo and have an in-depth discussion with the Indonesian leader on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, Mao said.

At this important juncture for bilateral relations to build on past achievements and achieve greater progress, Mao said, China stands ready to work with Indonesia to carry forward the tradition of friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, elevate the building of the China-Indonesia community with a shared future to a new level, and make greater contributions to the respective modernization process and regional and global prosperity and development.

Noting that China and Brunei enjoy a long history of profound friendship and sound and steady growth of bilateral relations, Mao said President Xi met with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah on the margins of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting for two years running and made strategic guidance for the growth of bilateral relations.

During his visit to Brunei, Han will meet and have talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah and Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Mao said.

Through this visit, China looks forward to working with Brunei to carry forward traditional friendship, deepen and expand cooperation in various fields, bring the two peoples closer, add new substances to the strategic cooperative partnership and inject more positive energy into peace, stability and prosperity in the region, she added.