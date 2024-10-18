Ben Affleck moves forward in life amidst divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Just days after Jennifer Lopez opened up about their relationship in Interview Magazine, Ben Affleck was spotted with his assistant, Gigi Fouquet, in Los Angeles.

Ben, looking serious, sported a red jacket with sherpa collar, paired with brown pants and colorful Nike shoes, while Gigi wore a black long-sleeve shirt, green cargo pants, and Jordan 1 Mochas.

The duo arrived at the set of one of Ben’s projects.

Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben on August 20, citing April 26 as their separation date, just shy of their second wedding anniversary.

In her Interview Magazine cover story, Jennifer shared her thoughts on their relationship and her newfound independence. “Sometimes, Nikki, it’s going to work out great. And sometimes it won’t. And that’s f—ing OK, too,” she said.

The Marry Me star admitted to being “excited” about being single and embracing the idea that relationships don’t always have a happy ending.

“You know what? For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, ‘I have to have that to be whole and happy.’ And you don’t.”

She humorously added, “It only took 30 years.”

A source revealed that the Hypnotic star would prefer Jennifer not discuss their relationship publicly and was unaware of the interview.