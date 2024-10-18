Entertainment

Kylie Jenner stuns fans with ‘surprise’ magazine feature reveal

By Agencies

Kylie Jenner is offering insight into her iconic magazine collection, including the copies of every cover she’s ever graced.

The 27-year-old makeup mogul, who is the founder of her luxurious fashion brand Khy, took to her Instagram on Thursday, October 17, to share her magazine stash with her 396M followers.

In the video, the mom-of-two gave a quick glimpse of all the publications stacked on a black shelf featuring some of her finest works from over the years.

Referring to herself as ‘baby Ky’, the reality star, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with former boyfriend Travis Scott, zoomed in on a lingerie-clad photo spread later in the video.

Other memorable covers in her selection included Glamour, Variety, Complex, and GQ.

In addition, Kylie shared a photo carousel to commemorate October as she wrote in the caption, “octoberrrr” alongside black and red heart emojis.

While she told her fans that she’s “back to black” hair, The Kardashians star added a round-up of aesthetic snaps, including her chic outfit as well as an outside look of her car.

Fans rushed to the comments section to sing praises of the multi-hyphenate star.

One fan commented, “we love jet black !!!”

Another chimed in, adding, “I’m sick and tired of waking up and not being Kylie Jenner lol”

