PML-N, PPP, JUI-F agree on constitutional amendments regarding judiciary

LAHORE: Three major political parties of the country — Pakistan Muslim League-N, Pakistan Peoples Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam — late Wednesday night agreed on judicial reforms of the Constitutional Package while consultations would continue for further points.

Addressing the media after a meeting attended by Mian Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others, the Maulana and Bilawal told media that the meeting had agreed on judicial reforms over Pakistan’s 26th constitutional amendment, with claims that the required number of votes for its approval have been secured.

The announcement follows high-level political meetings hosted by PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence in Lahore on Wednesday.

According to sources, a crucial meeting took place between key political leaders, including Nawaz Sharif, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Asif Ali Zardari, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, accompanied by the PPP leadership—Zardari and Bilawal—arrived at Jati Umra, where they were greeted by Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.

Discussions began with Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif holding talks with senior PML-N leaders, followed by a more than hour-long consultation between the PML-N and Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The talks then extended to a joint meeting between the senior leadership of PML-N and JUI-F.

Sources indicate that a complete consensus was reached on the proposed 26th constitutional amendment. “Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his reservations and displeasure to Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, who assured him that his concerns would be addressed,” one insider revealed.

The meeting also reviewed the PPP’s proposed draft of the amendment, with expectations that agreement could be reached. Fazlur Rehman’s concerns were thoroughly discussed, and detailed briefings were provided on the vote count in both houses of Parliament.

In addition, the gathering reviewed consultations with coalition partners, including the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and mapped out a strategy to ensure the amendment’s approval. Responsibilities were assigned to leaders of allied parties to ensure maximum attendance during the parliamentary sessions.

It is believed that a consensus draft among the three major parties has been finalised and could be presented in the National Assembly on October 18. Sources confirmed that the dinner was attended by key political figures, including Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan.

The breakthrough comes as the PPP and JUI-F have reportedly already agreed on a draft of the constitutional amendment, with today’s meeting focused on securing PML-N’s endorsement of the joint proposal.