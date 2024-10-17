One Direction fans hold vigil for Liam Payne outside hotel where he died

Liam Payne has been pronounced dead after a tragic fall from a hotel balcony at the age of 31, leaving fans in utter shock.

According to the BBC, fans of the former One Direction member have gathered outside the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to mourn his passing on Wednesday, October 16.

Fans held an impromptu vigil outside the hotel where the Night Changes singer was found.

In a display of grief, attendees lit candles, embraced one another, and softly sang One Direction songs. They observed a moment of silence, followed by applause in honour of the singer.

Many fans expressed their disbelief at the sudden news of Payne’s death. Two weeks ago, he was reportedly in Buenos Aires to attend a concert of former bandmate Niall Horan.

“It’s quite distressing,” one fan told reporters. “It still hasn’t hit me; everything that’s happening doesn’t seem real,” expressed another, reflecting the sentiments of thousands of fans.

One fan shared her need to pay her respects, stating, “I felt it was necessary because he was a part of my childhood. All my friends and I were big fans of One Direction, and it left a mark on us. The news is just heartbreaking.”

Additionally, an investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Payne’s death, including whether it was accidental, or it involved substances.