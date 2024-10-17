Prince William responds to criticism of Royal privilege in latest film

Prince William addressed concerns regarding his privilege while discussing his Homewards project, which aims to change perceptions around homelessness, in a recently released clip from an upcoming ITV documentary.

The Prince of Wales, launched the initiative in June 2023, and in the interview, he was questioned about his suitability to lead such an important cause.

“There will be some people who might question whether you’re the right person to lead this project and its efforts to end homelessness. How would you respond to that?” the interviewer asked.

In a heartfelt response to questions about his privilege, William emphasized the importance of ensuring that everyone has the right to a safe and stable home.

“I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need,” he stated, highlighting his commitment to his role in influencing change.

“Why else would I be here if I’m not using this role properly to influence and help people where I can?”

The Prince, a father of three, also acknowledged the scale of the challenge, saying, “I like a big challenge. I do like that, but I can’t do it on my own.”

His dedication to tackling homelessness is at the forefront of the upcoming two-part ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, set to air on October 30 and 31.

The documentary follows the first year of his project and features powerful stories from individuals currently facing homelessness or who have lived experience with the issue.