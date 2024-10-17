Entertainment

Here’s why Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy left him alone in hotel days before his death

By Agencies

Liam Payne’s girlfriend Kate Cassidy was not present at the time of late singer’s death.

Payne, who shot to fame in the band One Direction, recently died in a hotel in Argentina after falling from a third-floor balcony, as per E! News.

The 31-year-old singer was staying in South America along with his girlfriend, however, the late singer stayed longer than expected.

According to his girlfriend, who posted a video on her official TikTok account prior to his death, the couple was only planning to visit for five days.

However, they ended up staying for two weeks and this unplanned prolonged stay became the reason of Cassidy leaving earlier.

She left the continent two days before the One Direction singer’s demise.

“I was so ready to leave,” the 25-year-old shared in a video on Monday, October 14.

Cassidy, who began dating Payne in 2022, continued, “Honestly, love South America but I hate staying in one place for too long. And we were supposed to be there for, like, five days, turned into two weeks.

“I was just like, ‘I need to go home.’”

She also revealed that due to her “anxiety” about travel, she broke out in “weird rash” before her flight.

Moreover, E! News has reached out to authorities and Payne’s representative for comment but hasn’t heard back.

