Xi Jinping: China, U.S. should boost each other’s development

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to the annual Gala Dinner of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR).

Xi said in his message that he appreciates the NCUSCR’s unremitting efforts to promote exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States in various fields and congratulated this year’s gala’s esteemed honoree, William E. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer of General Atlantic.

Xi pointed out that China-U.S. ties are one of the world’s most important bilateral relations, which bear on the well-being of the two peoples and the future of mankind.

Xi said China has always handled the China-U.S. relationship based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation and always believes that each country’s success presents opportunities for the other.

The two countries should serve to boost each other’s development rather than hinder, Xi said, adding that China is willing to work with the United States as partners and friends, which will not only benefit the two countries but the whole world.

Xi stressed that the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was successfully held in July this year, making systematic arrangements for China to further deepen reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization.

Xi said that opening up is a defining feature of Chinese modernization, and China will only open itself ever wider to the outside world. China will enhance its institutional openness, continue to build a first-rate international business environment, and leverage the advantage of its enormous market and domestic demand potential to bring more opportunities for China-U.S. cooperation.

Xi said he hopes the NCUSCR and friends from all walks of life will continue to care about and support China-U.S. relations and actively participate in and benefit from China’s modernization.

Xi said the two sides should carry out more visits and exchanges, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and work together to translate the “San Francisco vision” into reality so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples and inject more stability and positive energy into the world.

On the same day, U.S. President Joe Biden also sent a congratulatory message to the NCUSCR’s annual gala dinner.