Xi calls for steady, sustained progress in promoting China-Mongolia partnership

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and stands ready to work with Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh to promote the steady and sustained development of China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership under the guidance of building a community with a shared future.

Xi made the remarks in his congratulatory message to Khurelsukh on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of China-Mongolia diplomatic ties.

China and Mongolia are important neighbors to each other, and Mongolia is one of the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China, Xi said.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties 75 years ago, the two countries have always adhered to the direction of good neighborliness and friendship, and continuously deepened mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, bringing tangible benefits to their peoples, Xi said.

For his part, Khurelsukh said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties 75 years ago, the two sides have steadily developed friendship, continued to consolidate mutual trust, and established a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Khurelsukh said he is ready to work with Xi to synergize the Steppe Road Program and the Belt and Road Initiative, so as to contribute to the development of the two countries and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene also exchanged congratulatory messages.

Li said that China is willing to work with Mongolia to take the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as a new starting point to promote the two countries to go hand in hand on the path of modernization and achieve win-win cooperation.

For his part, Oyun-Erdene said he is ready to further deepen the traditional friendly relations between Mongolia and China, creating a bright future for bilateral relations.