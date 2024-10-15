Entertainment

Prince Harry gives new tension to Meghan Markle amid professional split

By Agencies

Meghan Markle has seemingly landed in major trouble amid growing professional split from Prince Harry.

For those unfamiliar, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in the headlines after reportedly deciding to separate their work lives.

People magazine earlier reported that the two will continue their passion projects on an individual basis.

Moreover, the Montecito couple is also aiming to focus on the upbringing of their children, Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet, hence, minimising their joint appearances.

But the new strategy seems to only benefit Harry, earning him favour while leaving his wife worried.

During an interview with Talk TV, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said, “It’s going to cause problems at home if Prince Harry goes off to New York and goes off to South Africa and the headlines are glowing, and you’re sitting at home with two kids on your hip.”

The royal commentator claimed that the former Suits actress is going to be “envious of Prince Harry’s popularity.” Kinsey added, “Meghan is going to be envious of his ability to bounce back because she doesn’t have that.”

In response, the host of the show Kevin O’Sullivan said that Harry is a different person when he is with his better half in public outings, hinting that Meghan ‘overshadowed’ the charm of Prince.

