Meghan Markle clashing over David Beckham friendship as its too ‘beneath’ to beg

During their interview with Closer magazine the insider said, “Meghan feels it’s ridiculous to even care what the Beckhams think. Instead, she has her sights set on making friendships with much more powerful people, like Kamala Harris.”

“As far as she’s concerned, it’s beneath them to be begging the Beckhams for approval.”

But Prince Harry on the other hand “knows how much William values David’s friendship, and his hope is that getting David’s seal of approval could help soften things with his brother.”

The source also touched on Meghan’s relationship with Victora and said, “The truth is that Victoria never really liked Meghan much. She was friendly and welcoming to her but is not bothered about staying in touch.”

“Both David and Victoria put great importance on family and would never, ever turn on their relations the way that Harry and Meghan did.”