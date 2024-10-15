Entertainment

Prince Harry is starting to think Meghan Markle is ‘toxic’ for his future

By Agencies

Prince Harry has reportedly come to his senses and realized just how ‘toxic’ his wife really is to his brand image.

To Di For podcast host Kinsey Schofield made all these comments during her appearance on The Rita Panahi Show for Sky News Australia.

There she answered the running question, “What do you think is going on there and why are they doing these engagements separately in different countries?”

Ms Schofield responded to this by saying, “We just found out that he [Harry] was in South Africa and that he has extended his stay without Meghan for a couple of more days. So the story keeps getting juicier.”

And its perhaps due to the fact that “Prince Harry realizes that she is toxic for the brand he had established before he married her,” the expert noted.

PR strategist, Mark Borkowski on the other hand feels the couple’s woes are not rocket science because its apparent that “something is going on”.

According to Express, he started by branding this separation ‘mostly work related’ and added, “She [Meghan] has been doing the jam thing, the Martha Stewart play. He [Harry] seems to be going back to basics.”

Agencies

