Prince Harry slammed by former friend demanding he ‘get over himself’

A personal letter to Prince Harry asking him to ‘get over’ his victim narrative has just been exposed.

Comments have been made via an alias named Edward Charles Featherstone.

This alias belongs to a friend of Prince Harry and he wrote an explosive letter asking him to “get over himself”.

According to The Mirror this letter also featured some other attacks against the royal, one of them being advice not to portray himself as the wronged party in his ‘victim’ narrative against the UK.

The outlet also revealed that a letter was sent to the Duke, to this effect and, “It really just says get over yourself, you’re not a victim.”

Reportedly the former friend also goes on to note, “You were part of a noble cause as the torch bearer of the Invictus and what you’re doing now and what you’re doing to your family is, I think, inappropriate.”

It is pertinent to mention that the actual letter has not been disclosed to the public as of yet, “but at some point, I will probably publish that letter,” the National Inquirer noted.