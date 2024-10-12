NATIONAL

Afghanistan excluded from upcoming SCO summit in Islamabad

By News Desk

Afghanistan will not be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled for October 15 and 16 in Islamabad, as it has not been invited by the SCO Secretariat.

This development highlights Afghanistan’s current status as an observer state within the organization, rather than a full member.

Since becoming an SCO observer on June 7, 2012, Afghanistan’s involvement has been minimal, with its membership effectively inactive since September 2021.

Diplomatic sources suggest that the lack of active engagement and the Taliban-led administration’s failure to adhere to many provisions of the SCO-Afghan agreement have influenced this decision.

While Afghanistan will not participate, Pakistan, the summit’s host, is set to welcome leaders from various nations along with around 200 delegations.

Mongolia, another observer state, has received an invitation to attend the summit, underscoring the selective inclusion based on engagement and agreement compliance.

The SCO continues to prioritize regional cooperation and security, expecting significant participation at the Islamabad meeting despite Afghanistan’s absence.

Previous article
Abbasi denounces constitutional changes, warns of judicial jeopardy
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Business leaders call for PTI to delay protest amid SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has appealed to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to defer their planned protest rally set for October 15 at...

Farooq Sattar criticises motives behind proposed constitutional amendments

Spanish Prime Minister urges global halt on arms sales to Israel after Vatican visit

US intensifies sanctions on Iran’s oil sector following strikes on Israe

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.