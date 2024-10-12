Afghanistan excluded from upcoming SCO summit in Islamabad

Afghanistan will not be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled for October 15 and 16 in Islamabad, as it has not been invited by the SCO Secretariat.

This development highlights Afghanistan’s current status as an observer state within the organization, rather than a full member.

Since becoming an SCO observer on June 7, 2012, Afghanistan’s involvement has been minimal, with its membership effectively inactive since September 2021.

Diplomatic sources suggest that the lack of active engagement and the Taliban-led administration’s failure to adhere to many provisions of the SCO-Afghan agreement have influenced this decision.

While Afghanistan will not participate, Pakistan, the summit’s host, is set to welcome leaders from various nations along with around 200 delegations.

Mongolia, another observer state, has received an invitation to attend the summit, underscoring the selective inclusion based on engagement and agreement compliance.

The SCO continues to prioritize regional cooperation and security, expecting significant participation at the Islamabad meeting despite Afghanistan’s absence.