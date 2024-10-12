Abbasi denounces constitutional changes, warns of judicial jeopardy

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly opposed the proposed 26th Constitutional Amendment, arguing that it endangers the independence of the judiciary.

Abbasi, a senior member of the Awam Pakistan Party, criticized the government’s approach, particularly its plans to allow for the transfer of High Court judges. He contends that such moves could be exploited to manipulate the judiciary and undermine the protection of citizens’ rights.

Abbasi also expressed disapproval of the introduction of a Federal Constitutional Court, which he believes would diminish the Supreme Court’s role and influence. The expansion of military court trials was another area of concern for Abbasi, as he views it as a direct threat to civil liberties.

In addition to his critique of the proposed amendments, Abbasi has been vocal about the current political climate, urging for Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to retire after his tenure to ensure stability and integrity within the judiciary.

The debate over these amendments has also drawn conditional support from Maulana Fazlur Rehman, leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), who, following a Special Committee of Parliament meeting, highlighted efforts to revise controversial elements of the draft in response to public dissatisfaction.

The proposed changes aim to set a three-year tenure for the Chief Justice of Pakistan and establish a federal constitutional court, initiatives that have sparked a broad spectrum of reactions across the political landscape.