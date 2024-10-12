Baloch activist Dr. Mahrang charged with terrorism days after being barred from int’l travel

Dr. Mahrang Baloch, a noted Baloch rights activist and leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has been booked under various serious charges including terrorism, following her attempts to address enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

The charges were laid after she was prevented from traveling to New York to attend a Time magazine event where she was recognized on the Time100Next list.

On Tuesday, Dr. Baloch was stopped at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport by immigration authorities, allegedly under orders from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). She intended to challenge these travel restrictions, which she deemed unjust, in court.

The First Information Report (FIR), filed by a local resident in Malir district’s Quaidabad, accuses Dr. Baloch of inciting violence and alleges ties with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) among other groups, claims strongly refuted by the activist.

The FIR includes charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 and multiple sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Quaidabad’s Station House Officer (SHO) Farasat Shah confirmed that no protests or rallies were held by Dr. Baloch or her associates on the day in question. The complainant accuses her of instigating anti-state sentiments, a claim that has escalated tensions.

Dr. Baloch has denounced the FIR as “fabricated” and an attempt by the state to suppress her peaceful activism and distract from its own failures in maintaining law and order. She expressed her determination to continue her work despite these challenges, asserting that the legal battle would be her next step in confronting these accusations.

Her recent experience at Karachi airport, where she claims she and her companions were harassed by law enforcement, further highlights her ongoing struggles with authorities.

Dr. Baloch remains steadfast, supported by fellow activists and rights groups, as she prepares to defend her cause and her community’s rights in court.