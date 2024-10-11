Opinion

Teacher’s salaries

Despite being qualified individuals, private school teachers receive meagre salaries. School managements charge hefty fee from the parents, but treat their teachers as personal servants, paying them nothing more than a few thousand rupees. Many teachers get less than half of the amount designated by the government as the minimum wage. I started my career as a teacher recently, and I am unable to find an institution that can pay a reasonable amount or at least the official minimum wage. The government should look into the matter seriously, and take steps to ensure that school administrations pay proper salaries to all their teachers.

IRFAN HUSSAIN

KARACHI

