Opinion

Where is the justice?

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

It is frustrating that while federal and provincial governments continue to talk about austerity and simplicity, they do not seem to think twice before spending billions of rupees of taxpayers’ money on sustaining the luxurious lifestyle of the power elite, including bureaucrats. In fact, the decision of the Sindh government to purchase 138 luxury vehicles for assistant commissioners across the province is a case in point. Had it not been for the stay order issued by the Sindh High Court (SHC), the purchase would have been executed already. One wonders when our politicians will actually grow up and behave like they should. On can only hope.

QASIM ABBAS

TORONTO, CANADA

Previous article
Jamrud Jirga participants must be fully facilitated, orders Gandapur
Next article
Teacher’s salaries
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

Shameful defeat

When a Test team makes 556, it does not expect to lose the match. At worst, it might let the other side escape with...

Teacher’s salaries

Jamrud Jirga participants must be fully facilitated, orders Gandapur

New tax policy and poor services

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.