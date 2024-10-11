Where is the justice?

It is frustrating that while federal and provincial governments continue to talk about austerity and simplicity, they do not seem to think twice before spending billions of rupees of taxpayers’ money on sustaining the luxurious lifestyle of the power elite, including bureaucrats. In fact, the decision of the Sindh government to purchase 138 luxury vehicles for assistant commissioners across the province is a case in point. Had it not been for the stay order issued by the Sindh High Court (SHC), the purchase would have been executed already. One wonders when our politicians will actually grow up and behave like they should. On can only hope.

QASIM ABBAS

TORONTO, CANADA