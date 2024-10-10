Trump claims he’s ‘basically a truthful person’—host bursts into laughter

In a recent interview on the Flagrant podcast, former President Donald Trump referred to himself as “basically a truthful person,” a statement that left host Andrew Schulz uncontrollably laughing. The moment occurred while Trump was discussing Vice President Kamala Harris, criticizing her for spreading lies. Schulz’s laughter, captured on video, went viral on social media, with many users commenting on the irony of Trump’s claim, given his contentious relationship with fact-checkers during his presidency.

Trump says, “I’m basically a truthful person”, host bursts out laughing in his face. (Video: Andrew Schulz Flagrant podcast) pic.twitter.com/f9EmzQjfal — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 9, 2024

Throughout the interview, Trump addressed various topics, including assassination attempts, raising his children, and his strained relationship with former Vice President Mike Pence. Trump’s assertion of honesty was particularly striking, as fact-checkers, including The Washington Post, found he made over 30,000 false or misleading claims during his time in office. Despite this, Trump continued to emphasize his criticism of Harris, while reflecting on personal and political experiences during the 90-minute interview.