Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey steps out incognito amid Diddy controversy

Hailey Bieber was spotted trying to stay incognito in Los Angeles on October 9, as her husband, Justin Bieber, faces public scrutiny over his past close relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs following Combs’ recent arrest. The model was seen heading to a sushi restaurant, wearing a low-key outfit that included a dark green Yankees cap, sunglasses, a black leather jacket, and track pants.

Hailey’s outing comes shortly after she posted a cryptic throwback photo of Justin on Instagram, where he is seen shirtless and flashing both middle fingers, captioned “Mood.” This post coincided with renewed interest in Justin’s teenage friendship with Combs, particularly after old videos resurfaced showing the singer spending time with the music mogul.

Justin, who had a close bond with Combs during his early career, is reportedly struggling with the arrest of his former mentor. Meanwhile, Hailey’s recent public appearances suggest she’s keeping a low profile amid the growing controversy surrounding her husband and Diddy.

Meghan Markle’s BFF praises her commitment after red-hot gala appearance
