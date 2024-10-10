Trump claims to be healthier than Obama, sparking demands for medical records

At a recent rally, Donald Trump made a surprising claim that a doctor who had treated both him and former President Barack Obama deemed Trump to be healthier, despite being 15 years older. Trump, now 78, told the crowd that the doctor said there was “not even a contest” between the two. This statement quickly sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens mocking the claim and demanding that Trump release his medical records for verification.

Trump: He was the doctor for Obama, Bush, and Trump. That's pretty good, right? The press said who is the healthiest of the three, he said definitely it's Donald Trump. There’s not even a contest pic.twitter.com/akMyBWWktm — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2024

Users on X (formerly Twitter) expressed their disbelief, with some calling Trump “crazy” and others sarcastically asking for proof. Calls for transparency come as Trump’s health has faced scrutiny in the past, including a January incident where red marks on his hands led to speculation about his health. Democratic adviser James Carville even suggested the marks could be indicative of secondary syphilis, based on medical opinions he sought out.

Despite Trump’s past assurances that he would “gladly” share his medical records, nothing has been made public. This isn’t the first time Trump has made bold claims about his health; in 2015, his doctor famously declared Trump would be the “healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency,” a statement later revealed to have been hastily written at Trump’s request.